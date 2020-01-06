Iran envoy slams UK daily's fake news

"As the Ambassador and high representative of my country in the UK, I strongly condemn the vicious lie and provocative news by #Times today," Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account.

"I will ask the concerned UK authorities to take swift action to stop such malicious false propaganda in this very sensitive time," he added.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

The Iraqi media said that the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Since then, tensions have been escalated in the Middle East.

Trump has reacted to Iran possible retaliatory acts, claiming to target 52 Iranian cultural sites.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish