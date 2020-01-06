Gen Soleimani's blood creator of a great epic

Gholam Hossein Esmailie, referring to the passionate presence of people in the funeral procession of Lieutenant. General Qasem Soleimani, said today that the unity and solidarity that the enemy may have targeted have been greatly enhanced by the blood of Martyr Soleimani and it was one of the divine blessings that if we lost a general, but the way and the thinking of Gen. Soleimani covered all of Iran and the whole world.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish