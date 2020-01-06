Trump's terrorist threats have made US more despicable

The threat of attack on Iranian cultural centers is indicative of the cultural poverty of the US administration and of Trump himself, Professor Fayel Ibiatov said in an interview with IRNA in Moscow on Monday.

According to Ibiatov, such a threat from a UN member reflects American disregard for international standards and the UN Charter, and the international community must respond.

Ibiatov believes that the order to attack Gen. Soleimani and his companions by Trump and his threats to invade Iran shows that the US president is not rational and does not follow rationality.

Such a person who does not adhere to any principles is very dangerous at the head of a powerful American administration, said the professor at the Russian State University of Management.

In particular, the United States has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, with about 10,000 nuclear warheads, and in fact resembles a monkey holding a grenade, he said.

The Russian expert noted that obviously such a person should be afraid because he is unpredictable and will restore every means to reach his goals.

He believes that Trump's threat to attack Iranian cultural sites shows that the US president is following ISIS' strategy.

