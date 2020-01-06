Russia endorses Iran's nuclear program remains under full control of IAEA

Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that Iran has stated that its nuclear program will no longer be limited and will be developed in accordance with its technical needs.

The Russian ambassador added that Iran's decision still does not address all issues. It takes time to clarify the situation and to understand all the facts.

But Iran insists its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will continue as it did in the past, Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter.

These remarks mean that Iran's nuclear program remains under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency, including inspections under the Additional Protocol, he said.

The Russian official made the remark that from the point of view of non-proliferation, this situation is very important.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on Sunday announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The cabinet said Iran will observe no restrictions in operational areas, including enrichment capacities, enrichment percentage, the volume of enriched material as well as research.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

Thus, it added, Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

