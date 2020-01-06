Chinese scholar says any attack on cultural sites to be tantamount to war crime

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Yao Ji De, referring to the martyrdom of Lieutenant. General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq and Trump's threat to attack Iranian cultural sites, noted that US forces have a long record in destroying the cultural sites in other countries. The US forces destroyed cultural heritage across the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Iraq and stole a large number of its valuable cultural monuments.

Yao stated that Iran is an ancient civilization with the largest cultural heritage and monuments in the world. Iran's cultural heritage not only belongs to the nation but also to the entire world.

The Chinese analyst urged Trump and US officials to avoid making a new mistake by destroying Iran's cultural and antiquities like Iraq and Afghanistan.

The assassination of Gen. Soleimani at the International Airport of an independent state is a stupid act of state terrorism and a war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and is a complete violation of international relations and humanitarian norms ​​said Yunnan University of China's head of Iranology Center

