Trump's rhetoric of war and targeting cultural sites is "insane": Malaysian analyst

"We call the world agencies and leaders to respond to Donald Trump's rhetoric against Iran and his threats to sanction Iraq," Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid wrote.

Trump said he wants to stop the war but clearly he is beating the war drum furiously.

The Iraqi parliament has every right to call for the expulsion of the US troops from Iraq.

Trump's ratcheting up his rhetoric with Iran and Iraq and warning of a "major retaliation", if Iran strikes back, is yet again another reckless and hawkish statement to rally his domestic support for his tainted image of being impeached in the US.

Iran has announced that it will retaliate the US' assassination of one of its major commanders, Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani by the US Army at direct order for President Donald Trump in Baghdad on Friday.

Trump says Soleimani was planning attacks against Americans but is this a basis for the deadly pre-emptive strikes? Can any country with no legal mandate be allowed to execute a self-imposed murder targeting a subject in another sovereign nation?

We reiterate the call by the Iraqi parliament which voted to force foreign troops to leave is the right decision.

Trump's propensity for war is outrageous when he twitted the United States had targeted 52 Iranian sites, some "at a very high level & important to Iran and the Iranian culture" if Iran struck any American or American assets in retaliation.

Targeting cultural sites with military action is considered a war crime under international law, including a United Nations Security Council resolution supported by the Trump administration in 2017 and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property.

If Trump has declared openly his plan to execute a war crime, then why is the world muted to respond and not impose a deterrent against the US?

Trump's harsh warning against Iraq is totally insane. It was the US that destroyed Iraq and it was the US that caused the death of more than a million Iraqis since its invasion in 1991 and 2003.

And now the US wants to be compensated for its expensive installation of assets in Iraq, even when all expenses were drawn from the petrol dollar of Iraq and some other Arab countries. This is complete madness.

Nader Hashemi, the Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver told Al Jazeera that Trump's comments were "borderline insane" and a cause for concern.

"This is someone who is completely surrounded by war hawks, is driven by his ego and is in a re-election campaign," Hashemi said. "I think he's calculating that this type of tough rhetoric plays well with his domestic base."

We call for the UN to convene an emergency meeting to stop Trump's madness of adventuring for war.

The UN must mobilize all its international mandate to halt the US from furthering its warmongering campaign.

Trump's insanity is a world threat that must be dealt with firm and enforceable decision.

