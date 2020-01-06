Turkey: Gen Soleimani assassination endangers regional peace

According to Turkish media, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will continue its efforts for de-escalating tensions between Iran and the US.

Earlier speaking in a phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his condolences on martyrdom of Lieutenant Soleimani to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian nation and government, and said, "I was deeply saddened and I am aware of the anger and hatred of Iran's leadership, you (President Rouhani) and the Iranian nation.

Erdogan said that he has seen the glorious funeral procession of Lieutenant General Soleimani from the Iraqi television, adding that all these scenes clearly show the Iraqi people's interest in Lieutenant General Soleimani "and I pray to God for him to rest in peace".

The Turkish president pointed to the need for restoring stability and security in the region, and said, "Foreign interferences and fighting in the region prevent the region from attaining calmness and stability and we should not allow such measures to endanger regional peace and stability."

He pointed to talks between Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers, and said, "In my upcoming visit to Tehran in the near future, we will discuss and exchange views on bilateral ties and regional issues."

