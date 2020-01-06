Admiral Fadavi says US' threats nothing more than a psychological warfare, sign of fear

In an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani's funeral procession, the Iranian commander added that the Americans are afraid of the reaction which might be shown by the Resistance Axis' to the martyrdom of the General.

The psychological warfare of the United States has no impact on Iran, he said adding that the country will give a timely appropriate response to the attack as per Quran and Islam.

Martyr Soleilmani had guided the freedom-seekers to the truth, the admiral pointed out.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish