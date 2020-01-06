Pakistan, China hold 6th joint Navy exercises

The exercise titled Sea Guardians 2020 was inaugurated by Deputy Commander of Chinese Navy’s Southern Theater Command in Pakistani port city of Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Pakistan fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq said Exercise Sea Guardians will usher into a new era of cooperation between navies of the two countries.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, besides Pakistan Navy's assets, Chinese naval assets including warships, fleet tanker and marine forces will take part in the exercise.

The spokesperson said that Exercise Sea Guardians 2020 is aimed at exchanging professional experiences against maritime threats and naval cooperation between the two countries.

He said that the two-nation Navy exercises will also play a role in promotion of safe and stable maritime environment in the region.

