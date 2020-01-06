Advisor to Leader terms region as insecure for US forces

Speaking to Arab media ' Al Mayadeen', Dehqan said Iran's reaction will be deterrent.

He reiterated that US act to assassinate Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani means end of US' military presence in the region.

He downgraded the US measure from military and intelligence aspect, saying Washington took the revenge for the losses caused by Gerneral Soleimani.

Dehqani said that General Soleimani's loss does not mean end of Resistance movement, but, it will jumpstart a new movement in the Resistance Front.

Stressing the fact that Iran's reaction to Soleimani's assassination will be wisely and deterrent, he said. Tehran will never enter extensive war with Washington.

Iran will give a response equal to US attack, he said adding, "we will identify the time and place of the attack."

He warned US that if it tends to start war against Iran, it will face a new world war against itself.

Referring to US messages to make Iran avoid giving response, Dehqan said that the US is afraid of reciprocity.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

