Iran ICT minister terms Trump "terrorist in a suit"

"Like ISIS, like Hitler, Like Genghis!," Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account.

"They all hate cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit," he added.

He noted: "He will learn history very soon that NOBODY can defeat "the Great Iranian Nation & Culture."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday reacted to US claims on targeting cultural sites, and said "We are standing tall."

"A reminder to those hallucinating about emulating ISIS war crimes by targeting our cultural heritage: Through MILLENNIA of history, barbarians have come and ravaged our cities, razed our monuments and burnt our libraries," Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi summoned the Swiss envoy looking after the US interest section to convey protest to the US President Donald Trump over his threat to target Iranian cultural sites prohibited by the International Humanitarian Law governing the armed conflicts.

Araghchi said that the threats posed by the US president to target Iranian cultural heritage runs counter to the Peremptory Norms of the International Law and are amounted to war crimes.

9376**2050

