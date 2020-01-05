Ayatollah Sistani condoles Supreme Leader on martyrdom of General Soleimani

"The news of the martyrdom of Haj Qasem Soleimani was the source of regret and grief. Rare role of late Soleimani in fighting Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and their many efforts that they have tolerated in this regard cannot be forgotten," Ayatollah Sistani said in his message.

"I express my condolences on the loss of that great martyr to you (Supreme Leader) and to all noble Iranian nation, especially the dear people of Kerman and pray to God for the highest position of late General Soleimani and patience for his family," the senior cleric added.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

