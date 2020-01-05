Lebanese, Iranian FMs consider latest regional developments over phone

According to the report of Foreign Ministry Media Department on Sunday, top Lebanese diplomat Gebran Bassil and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the latest regional developments over phone after the assassination of the late Lieutenant General Soleimani.

During the conversation, Gebran Bassil extended his condolences to the Iranian government and nation on the occasion of martyrdom of the General Soleimani.

Iran's world-renowned General Soleimani, who had a major role in annihilating the US-made Daesh (ISIS) terror group in Syria and Iraq, was assassinated in Baghdad. US President Donald Trump later on Friday claimed the responsibility of the terrorist move and said that he has directly ordered the US army to assassinate the extremely popular general.

