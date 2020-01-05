Iran: European states' stances on US assassination of General Soleimani unconstructive

"The Europeans' stances have not been and are not in line with Iran, but they have stances relatively similar to those of the US. Their recent stances have been rude to some extent and have not been constructive and acceptable," Mousavi said.

He noted that their statements on the spread of terrorism in the region and the role of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in this regard have been blame game, and said, "They (the Europeans) know that the braveries of General Mousavi and the sons of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Afghanistan have made the threat of terrorism to shoo away for a while."

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman pointed to the terrorist acts of Daesh in Europe, and said, "We remember that when Daesh was created and we were fighting the terrorist group what happened in the streets of the European countries and what explosions and deaths were occurring there."

He recalled that the destruction of Daesh by the resistance groups and General Soleimani brought security for them.

"The words by the European about terrorism and Iran's role are extravagance even if it is for pleasing the US," Mousavi added.

The senior Iranian diplomat went on to say that "we will not forget the Europeans' support for a known terrorist group" that is responsible for shedding the blood of thousands of people and the help that the same hated grouplet has rendered to Iraq's Baathist regime in suppressing the Iraqi people.

Mousavi said that "we do not accept" the Europeans' gesture for appeasing the US; they should come to know the realities and distinguish pure from impure.

