Iraq's PM calls for putting an end to foreign troops in Iraq

The extraordinary session of the Iraqi parliament to approve the law on the expulsion of US troops, which was delayed until Sunday afternoon due to the fact that representatives of the Kurdish and Sunni factions were in contention, has finally convened by the opposition's presence in the parliament.

Speaking at a parliamentary meeting, Abdul Mahdi highlighted that the choice of ending foreign troops in Iraq is the most logically viable option for Iraq.

The presence of US troops in Iraq is only limited to fighting ISIS and training Iraqi troops and does not include any other mission, the interim prime minister said.

Abdul Mahdi reiterated that parliament must understand the situation and explain to the Iraqi people that any internal conflict will have a political and economic cost to the country.

As prime minister and commander of the armed forces, "I want to put and end to the existence of foreign forces in Iraq," he said.

Abdul Mahdi emphasized that the end of the presence of foreign forces in the country would pave the way for reconsideration of relations with Washington and other countries.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish