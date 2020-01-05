Nasrallah: Martyrdom of Lt. Gen Soleimani marks new phase in Middle East

He made the remarks on Sunday evening at the Sayyed al-Shohada Assembly in the southern district of Beirut on the magnificent ceremony and commemoration of the former commander of the Quds Force, along with thousands of his supporters as well as religious leaders, political figures, media and parliamentarians and ministers of the interim Lebanese government.

Condemning the US terrorist act, Nasrallah noted that Haj Qasem Soleimani achieved his greatest goal of being a martyr because his martyrdom was a dream of his youth days.

Hezbollah secretary-general said that January 2, 2020, the day of the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, commander of Iraqi Popular Forces (al-Hashed al-Sha’abi), is a unique date not only for Iran and Iraq but for the entire Middle East region and today's glorious ceremony was held in the southern district of Beirut to commemorate the two great regional and global commanders.

Haj Qasem Soleimani spent many nights in Syria crying and telling me that his heartbeats to meet God, he added. "I extend my condolences to his wife and his children saying: Your father achieved his wish and love and joined his martyr friends.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also extended his condolences to the Abu Mahdi family, noting that Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis met with me 2 months ago and said that the ISIS war is over and my friends are martyred and pray for me for martyrdom.

Hezbollah's secretary-general made the remark that the operation was ordered by US President Donald Trump and he confessed to this blatant crime. Therefore, there is no doubt about the terrorist and criminal nature of these operations.

According to Hezbollah Secretary-General, the reason for the US blatant and terrorist operations in Baghdad is the failure of its previous attempts to assassinate it secretly. Not long ago in Kerman, eastern Iran, security forces arrested a group whose plot was to assassinate Soleimani. However, Trump was forced to order his assassination in public.

Nasrallah noted that after three years of Trump’s election as president, he and his rivals know that there is nothing but defeat in his foreign and Middle East policy record.

He said Trump's big goal was to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran or at least bring it to its knees and a new agreement on various issues. So it imposed heavy sanctions on the country and relied on economic pressure. However, Trump cannot now say that he has defeated Iran, nor can he say that his pressures have worked.

Hezbollah's secretary-general highlighted that the US program in Syria also failed and the last act of Trump's betrayal was over the Kurds and Kurdish regions and announcement of withdrawal of troops from these areas. Part of his remaining force is to steal oil from those areas.

Trump's attempt to provoke the Lebanese against each other has also failed, he said. During their trips to Beirut, US officials threatened Lebanese officials that they would sanction if it did not dismantle the resistance centers in Bekaa, and Israel would bomb Lebanon.

