First stadium named after Martyr Soleimani

This valuable and revolutionary move was ordered on Sunday by Mohammad Reza Zenouzi Motlaq, the owner of the club, and the Diesel Base Stadium since is being renamed to "Martyr Lieutenant. General Qasem Soleimani Stadium."

Appreciation of the courage of the honorable commander of Islam, Lieutenant. General Martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani, and keeping the memory and names of the martyrs of the holy shrine alive is one of the main goals of the nomination.

The stadium of Machine Sazi Tabriz Football Club is one of the modern stadiums with hardware and software facilities of Azarbaijan of Iran, which is located in the west area of ​​Tabriz launched at the end 2011.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

