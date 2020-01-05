Head of AEOI vows Soleimani's assassination to accelerate decline of global arrogance

Ali Akbar Salehi noted that this martyrdom will accelerate the decline of global arrogance.

Salehi went on to say that Soleimani's martyrdom in fact thwarted a major conspiracy aimed to divide the Iranian and Iraqi nations and now unity and solidarity between the two nations was established.

He said, "You see, in Syria there was a world war against Syria and many were in Syria such as the US and Europe and the arrogance of the region backed by their regional puppets where Gen. Soleimani was able to stand up against this massive invasion in Syria and make the enemy retreat.

