Senior advisor says Iran to take revenge for Gen. Soleimani's blood

Ali Akbar Velayati had previously said that the United States destroyed the bridges behind by assassinating Gen. Soleimani and no longer have a place in the region, and it would be regretful what has done and the time would come that the blood of this great commander of Islam will be avenged.

On the sideline of a meeting with the family of Gen. Martyr Soleimani, he told reporters when asked what the secret of Soleimani's dignity was, he answered in the first place was his faith and devotion and piety.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

