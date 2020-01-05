Russia voices concern over JCPOA future after US assassination of General Soleimani

"I hope that this incident (assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani) will not influence the JCPOA which is not already in good condition," Ulyanov tweeted on Sunday.

He called on Iran and its European partners of the JCPOA to show self-restraint while acting reasonably and rationally in a bid to save the Iran nuclear deal.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

