Larijani: Lt. Gen Soleimani the backup asset for country's security

Ali Larijani made the remarks after dropping a visit on Sunday to Soleimani's house and meeting with his family.

Speaking to reporters, he said Lieutenant Soleimani was a very intelligent, talented and charismatic person, and the set of features made people feel that Soleimani was a great backup and support for the country's security and to the same reason they are going to massively participate in his funeral processions.

The Iranian nation's demand for resistance in fight against terrorist move, he said adding that the whole country is united in this regard and there is no doubt that the enemies will surely get a strong response.

The Speaker of Majis (Parliament) for the second time, met with the family of this brave General of Islam, Martyr General Qasem Soleimani.

The Speaker of the Majlis, on Friday was present at the house of Lieutenant- General Soleimani where he expressed condolences to his family.

