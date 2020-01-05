Iran summons Swiss envoy to protest Trump's threat to target cultural sites

Araghchi said that the the threats posed by the US president to target Iranian cultural heritage run counter to the Peremptory Norms of the International Law and are amounted to war crimes.

Araghchi said that Trump's hostile, threatening, and unlawful remarks are in contravention of the International Law.

He said that threatening to target cultural sites reminds us of the Mongolian Raid and terror groups that destroyed cultural and historical sites.

He added that Iran will not be intimidated by any threats and will decisively respond to any threat or move against any aggression to its territorial integrity and security.

Araghchi said that history shows that Iran make any invader regret for its criminal act.

According to the will of the Iranian government and people, in addition to all the political and legal actions, Iran reserves the right to respond to US assassination of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani anytime and anywhere, Araghchi said.

The Swiss charge d'affairs said that he will convey Iran's protest to the US officials as soon as possible.

Trump wrote in a series of tweets that if Iran makes a move to avenge the assassination of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani, Trump said the United States has "targeted 52 Iranian sites" and that some were "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself.

