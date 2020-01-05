Trump threat to hit 52 cultural sites an attempt to justify terror attack: Army Cmdr

Speaking on the sidelines of commemoration of the 25th anniversary of martyrdom of Major General Mansour Sattari, General Mousavi said that the US resorted to threaten Iranian cultural heritage to justify their heinous criminal action against Iranian Commander General Soleimani and to keep their face in the international public opinion.

He added that if the US makes a move and clash with Iran, it will become clear that where the 5 and the 2 belong to.

He said that crowds of people of Iran are attending funeral procession of Lieutenant-general Qasem Soleimani to pay their last respect for him indicating to what extent he has been cherished in Iran.

Iran's world renowned General Soleimani, who had a major role in annihilating the US-made Daesh (ISIS) terror group in Syria and Iraq, was assassinated in Baghdad. US President Donald Trump later on Friday claimed the responsibility of the terrorist move and said that he has directly ordered the US army to assassinate the extremely popular general.

