Armenia condoles with Iran over Gen Soleimani assassination

"Armenia FM @ZMnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with #Iran’s FM @JZarif," Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna A. Naghdalyan wrote in her Twitter account.

"On behalf of @armgov , Armenia FM expressed condolences to Govt and ppl of Iran on the demise of Iranian high ranking official," she added.

She noted "@ZMnatsakanyan stressed importance of de-escalation through peaceful means."

Earlier, foreign minister of Russia, Turkey, Tajikistan, and China in separate phone calls discussed issues related to the assassination of IRGC's Quds Force Commander.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

