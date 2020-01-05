Zarif: Trump violating Jus Cogens, Peremptory Norms of International Law

"-Having committed grave breaches of int'l law in Friday's cowardly assassinations," Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

"@realdonaldtrump threatens to commit again new breaches of JUS COGENS;" he added.

"Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME."

"Whether kicking or screaming, end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun," he noted.

"Those masquerading as diplomats and those who shamelessly sat to identify Iranian cultural & civilian targets should not even bother to open a law dictionary, Zarif said in another message.

"Jus cogens refers to peremptory norms of international law, i.e. international red lines. That is, a big(ly) "no no".

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

