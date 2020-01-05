Defense Minister says world responsible for US terror act

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran, Brigadier General Hatami said that the United States has taken "an act of idiocy" in ordering the assassination of a high-ranking commander.

Assassinating a person on an official visit to another country, along with the host, is against the international law and unprecedented in history, Hatami said.

He added that ordering a terrorist army to assassinate a person and then claiming the responsibility of such a war crime shows the utmost frustration of the enemies.

Both the person who ordered such a terrorist act and also the world know that if this act goes without an appropriate response, the instructor he will become "more arrogant", exactly like when saw that world kept quiet about his oppressive sanctions, now he is sanctioning his own friends too, he said.

Hatami added that, now, the US is even sanctioning Europe, noting that the world kept quiet and shrank back when the US used the dollar as a war weapon as a tool to oppressively pressure people.

Those who approve of US President Donald Trump's act of terrorism must know that it will be recorded in the memory of the Iranian people as Saddam's using of chemical weapons is etched on their memory, the minister said.

"Those who approve of the act should know that they have a share in the idiocy; without Lieutenant General Soleimani, Daesh (the ISIS) would have been established. If that had happened, Israel would have stood aside in security and enjoy it, and the Muslims would have been fighting with each other."

He added that the US is very unhappy with the fact that Daesh is uprooted because they had developed and nurtured it.

History will testify and nations will understand that the US came to support ISIS and assassinated Lieutenant General Soleimani, Hatami added.

