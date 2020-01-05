Qatar: Region requires collective security

"Today in #Tehran, I met with President @HassanRouhani and Foreign Minister @JZarif," Abdulrahman Al Thani wrote in his Twitter account.

"Recent developments in #Iraq and the region require a commitment to de-escalation to maintain collective security," he added.

Qatari Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday to visit Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

During his meeting with Zarif, Abdulrahman Al Thani described as "worrying" regional condition after Friday accident and called for finding a peaceful solution for deescalating tensions.

In a separate meeting with Rouhani, he also called for boosting mutual ties with Iran, adding Qatar will always remember Iran's contributions in hard times.

While talking to Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani, in a separate meeting, he expressed the hope that the constructive relations among Iran, Qatar as well as other neighboring states would contribute to enhancing the regional situation.

In the wake of recent US terrorist operation which resulted in assassinating IRGC's Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, Qatari Foreign Ministry in a statement urged all parties to exercise self-restraint and to prevent from taking Iraq and the region into endless violence.

