People in different cities to bid farewell to General Soleimani

The body of General Soleimani arrived in Ahvaz, southern city of Iran on Sunday.

Cities of Kadhimiya, Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf earlier observed huge number of people attending the funeral procession.

Iranian brave commander's body is supposed to be taken to holy city of Mashhad on Sunday afternoon.

Funeral ceremony is scheduled to be held in Tehran on Monday.

People of Qom will also hold a funeral procession to bid farewell to General Soleimani.

The last destination will be the city Kerman, Soleimani's birthplace where he wanted to lay to rest according to his written testament.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

