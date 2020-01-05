Body of General Soleimani transferred to Iran

The funeral ceremony was held by the crowds of people, officials, religious and political figures in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf on Saturday.

The funeral procession is currently underway in Ahvaz.

The next destination will be Mashad.

The bodies of martyrs will then be transferred to Tehran, Qom and Kerman.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

