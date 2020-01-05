EU chief calls for de-escalation in Middle East

"Spoke w Iranian FM @JZarif about recent developments. Underlined need for de-escalation of tensions, to exercise restraint & avoid further escalation," Borrell wrote in his Twitter account.

"Also discussed importance of preserving #JCPOA, which remains crucial for global security," he added.

"I am committed to role as coordinator," he noted.

Earlier in a statement, Borrell called on Iran and the US to exercise self-restraint with regard to assassination of Iranian Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

"The current cycle of violence in Iraq must stop before it spirals out of control," the statement reads.

"The EU calls on all the actors involved and on those partners who can have an influence to exercise maximum restraint and show responsibility in this crucial moment," it added.

Meanwhile, Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said, "An extremely dangerous escalation in the #MiddleEast."

"Hope that those who still believe in wisdom and rationality will prevail, that some of the diplomatic achievements of the past will be preserved, and that a major scale confrontation will be avoided," she added.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that Lieutenant General Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted on Friday morning.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish