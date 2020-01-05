Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 5

** IRAN DAILY

- Tears with rage as tens of thousands mourn Gen. Soleimani in Iraq

Tens of thousands of Iraqis chanting “Death to America” and “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession through Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and others assassinated in a US drone attack early Friday.

- China fully supports Russia’s one-year chairmanship of BRICS

China said it will fully support Russia to put forward its initiatives about the future of the association of the world’s five major emerging economies (BRICS), as it took assumed the one-year chairmanship of the trade bloc.

- Turkish leader speaks with Iranian, Iraqi presidents after Gen. Soleimani assassination

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone conversations with Iranian and Iraqi counterparts following the US assassination of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Sea of Iraqi mourners see off Haj Qassem

Tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Iran’s military chief General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, martyred in a U.S. airstrike that has raised the specter of wider conflict in the Middle East.

- Yemen’s Houthis call for striking U.S. bases

Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah fighters have called for striking the U.S. military bases in the region in swift reprisal for the killing of the senior Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

- Tens of thousands flee raging fires in Australia

Up to 3,000 military reservists were called up to tackle Australia’s relentless bushfire crisis on Saturday, as tens of thousands of residents fled their homes amid catastrophic conditions.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s flag hoisted at Youth Olympic Village

The national flag of Iran was hoisted at the athletes' village for the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics.

- Soleimani was official guest of Iraq

The spokesman for Iran’s Judiciary said on Saturday that Tehran will sue the U.S. in international courts for its terrorist attack on the vehicle of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force commander, which ended in his martyrdom in the Baghdad airport on Friday morning.

- Artist Hassan Ruholamin creates painting in memory of Martyr Soleimani

Painter Hassan Ruholamin, who is famed for his epic drawings, has created a painting in memory of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on Friday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Uncertainty drags down Tehran stocks

Equities in both of Tehran Stock Exchange and the over-the-counter Iran Fara Bourse made a rare nosedive at the start of trading week on Saturday as markets dived following renewed military tensions in the strategic Persian Gulf region.

- Tehran stresses right to self-defense

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations strongly condemned the United States' assassination of a top Iranian commander, stressing that Iran reserves its right under international law to self-defense.

- Currency, gold coin rise

Foreign exchange and gold coin prices jumped on Saturday as the trading week opened in an overcast Tehran.

