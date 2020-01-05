Jan 5, 2020, 8:40 AM
Russia, China term Soleimani assassination as breach of UN Charter

Moscow, Jan 5, IRNA – Russian and Chinese foreign ministers in a phone call on Saturday described assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as outright violation the United Nations Charter.

Seregey Lavrov and Wan Yi also discussed major regional developments as well as repercussions of US targeted airstrike on Iranian Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad Airport.

They also maintained that use of force in a third country is in breach of UN Charter, stressing the need for respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

The two ministers contended that the US illegal move has aggravated the situation in the region, calling for de-escalation in the Middle East region.

