IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were killed on Friday morning in the United States' airstrike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack was carried out on the order of US President Donald Trump with the aim of protecting American overseas personnel.

