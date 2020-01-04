Iranian Majlis speaker terms assassination of officials as state terrorism

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, adding the Iranians will pursue the lifestyle as well as the combat way of late Soleimani.

The assassination of the figures of the Islamic Revolution has never prevented the Iranians from achieving their objectives.

The Qatari official, for his part, pointed out that Qatar will always stand by Iran.

He expressed the hope that the constructive relations among Iran, Qatar as well as other neighboring states would contribute to enhance the regional situation.

US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander who was assassinated by the US alongside the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces who were fighting the Daesh (ISIS) forces in Iraq.

