Iran, Azerbaijan review regional, int'l developments

Earlier on the same day, Zarif and his Iraqi counterpart Mohamad Ali Alhakim reviewed consequences of US' recent terrorist attack.

Zarif stressed respecting sovereignty and independence and territorial integrity of Iraq.

Earlier, foreign minister of Russia, Turkey, Tajikistan and China in separate phone calls discussed issues related to assassination of IRGC's Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

