Belarus people pay tribute to General Soleimani

The Belarus people commemorated the Iranian commander by laying wreaths and bouquets of flowers at the martyrdom memorial.

US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander who was assassinated by the US alongside the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces who were fighting the Daesh (ISIS) forces in Iraq.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish