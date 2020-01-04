China: US' risky behaviors escalate tensions in region

Yi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in reaction to US recent terrorist operation which resulted in assassinating IRGC's Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

China is against using force in international relations, he said.

There is no way for military issues and US pressures against Iran are illogical, he said adding that China urges US not to use force and to solve issues through negotiations.

He noted that China supports impartial and fair stance and will have constructive role in preserving peace and security in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Zarif elaborated on Iran's position with regard to assassination of Iranian commander.

He also seriously slammed US brutal behavior, saying US measures will have severe consequences.

Referring to Iran's letter to UN, Zarif called on China to play important part in preventing escalation of tensions.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi in a letter to the international body described the assassination of IRGC's Quds Force Commander as a terrorist act.

"At the same time, it is incumbent upon the Security Council to uphold its responsibilities and condemn this unlawful criminal act, taking into account the dire implications of such military adventurism and dangerous provocations by the United States on international peace and security," the letter reads.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

