Cuba condemns US terrorist attack against Iran's commander

"We strongly condemn #US drone strike on Baghdad airport and the use of missiles for targeted killings," Rodríguez Parrilla wrote in his Twitter account.

"This action is a serious escalation in the Middle East where a conflict might break out with unforeseeable consequences for international peace and security," he added.

Meanwhile, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo wrote in her Twitter account: "Strong condemnation of #US bombing vs Baghdad airport, #Iraq, & use of missiles for targeted assassination, in clear violation of International Law & #Iraq's sovereignty."

"Aggressive, unilateral & unjustified actions by #US represent a serious escalation in the Middle East region," she noted.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

The Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

