Russia sympathizes with Iran on martyrdom of Gen Soleimani

During a phone talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Russian diplomat expressed solidarity with the Iranian nation.

Also, both officials conferred on the latest regional and international developments.

Russian people sympathized with the mournful Iranians in memory of martyrdom of General Soleimani through lighting candles and laying flowers in front of Iran's embassy in Moscow.

A memorial ceremony is also scheduled to take place in a mosque in the capital of Russia.

US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soeimani on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander, who was assassinated by the US alongside the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces who were fighting the Daesh (ISIS) forces in Iraq.

