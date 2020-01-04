Afghanistan calls for solving Iran-US tensions

According to Afghan media, in the wake of assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani, Afghanistan presidential office in a statement called for solving tensions between Iran and the US through peaceful talks.

According to the statement, Afghanistan is concerned about the possibility of escalating violence in the region.

"We called on Iran, our neighbor with which we have many commonalities with regard to language, history, and culture and also the US as our strategic partner to prevent tensions," Ghani said.

He reiterated that Afghanistan will not let any country use its soil to attack any foreign state.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

The Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Many international figures and bodies have so far slammed the brutal act as the US state terrorism and condoled with Iranian government over the sad occasion.

