Iran, Turkey review assassination of Iranian commander

Zarif and Çavuşoğlu exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments after the sad occasion of assassination.

Turkish top diplomat condoled with the Iranian government and people.

Meanwhile, in a separate phone call, Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah expressed condolences over General Soleimani's martyrdom.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman office, Iranian and Afghan officials reviewed the latest developments in bilateral ties and the most important regional issues.

Earlier, Zarif held phone calls with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, as well as his Chinese and Tajik counterpart.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is also in Iran to hold talks with Zarif and also with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish