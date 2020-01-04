Zarif: US regime accountable for its terrorist measures

Speaking in a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Zarif said Iran does not seek tensions in the region.

He added that the presence of foreign and trans-regional forces is the cause of instability, insecurity and tensions in our sensitive region.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues including those related to assassination of the Iranian commander in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Al Thani described as concerning regional condition after Friday accident and called for finding a peaceful solution for deescalating tensions.

Both sides also stressed developing bilateral relations in all fields.

In the wake of recent US terrorist operation which resulted in assassinating IRGC's Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, Qatari Foreign Ministry in a statement urged all parties to exercise self-restraint and to prevent from taking Iraq and the region into and endless violence.

