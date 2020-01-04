Zarif discusses regional issues with Tajik, Chinese counterparts

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that Lieutenant General Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted on Friday morning.

Earlier, Zarif in a phone conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres stressed the fact that the US terrorist regime is accountable for all consequences of assassinating IRGC's Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Underlining the terrorist nature of the US regime’s terrorist act, Zarif said thanks to General Soleimani’s popularity in the region and his role in fighting terrorist groups, his martyrdom will have consequences and the US will be responsible for them.

