Iran envoy says US responsible for consequences of its adventurism

Keshavarz-zadeh made the remarks about the US state terrorism and targeted assassination of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) senior commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in a meeting held in Beijing with officials at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

The ambassador said that General Soleimani was a champion in the fight against Daesh (ISIS) and terrorism.

On Friday, Iran's Embassy in China flew the Iranian flag at half-mast coincident with three-day mourning declared by the Supreme Leader after martyrdom of Gen Soleimani, IRGC Qods force commander.

The US carried drone attack amounted to state terrorism to assassinate Gen Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and eight others on Friday morning. Pentagon admitted responsibility, saying it carried out the terrorist attack upon an order by Donald Trump.

President Hassan Rouhani stressed on Saturday that Iran reserves the right to take revenge, and will do it.

