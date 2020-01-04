How Trump interprets his "deep respect" for "terrorist nation"

"I have a deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential," said Trump after having ordered the assassination of General Soleimani.

He made these remarks while he had called the Iranian people "a terrorist nation" only a short time ago.

In a self-contradictory statement, he claimed that he carried out the terrorist action "to stop a war" and "not to start a war."

Trump claimed that General Soleimani was "the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world", while the fact is that Soleimani had fought Daesh and put an end to the US-made terrorist group.

General Qasem Soleimani announced the end of Daesh (the ISIS) on November 21, 2017.

He accused General Soleimani of "plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel" but failed to provide any proof for his claim.

He said that General Soleimani had targeted hundreds of American forces, civilians and servicemen, giving no proofs for his claims.

He went on to accuse the martyred general of trying to destabilize the Middle East, hiding the fact that it is the US and his allies that have created the ISIS, al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and al-Nusra Front; and it is the US and its allies that are killing children, women and the other people in Iraq, Syria, Palestine, and Yemen.

Trump said that he doesn’t seek regime change while his own and his aides' previous remarks show the otherwise.

He claimed that the Islamic Republic is using the money of the people out of Iran, forgetting that the he had criticized the previous president for spending seven trillion dollars in the Middle East, saying, "We have spent $7 trillion in the Middle East. You know what we have for it? Nothing. Nothing."

Boasting about the US military and intelligence and praising himself, he threatened Iran again and said that he is "ready to take any action necessary." Actually, the US long history of crimes against humanity is undeniable.

In reaction to the US terrorist attack on general Soleimani, many countries and prominent figures of the world condemned the US.

People in Iran and some other countries took to the streets to condemn the US terror attack on Iranian national hero.

Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have promised "a severe revenge."

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish