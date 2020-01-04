India calls for restoring peace, security in region

"Escalation of tension has alarmed the world," the Indian body said in its message.

"Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India," it added.

"It is vital that the situation does not escalate further, the message reads adding: "India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so."

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Many international figures and bodies have so far slammed the brutal act as the US state terrorism and condoled with Iranian government over the sad occasion.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish