Majlis examines details of US assassination of Gen Soleimani

The parliamentarians reviewed the details of the terrorist operation by the US forces in Iraq which led to the martyrdom of Gen Soleimani Friday morning.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

A member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy committee told IRNA on Saturday that Gen Soleimani was a great and unique commander who was described by the Westerners as an iron man.

Abolfazl Hassanbeigi said the American officials with the help of the Israeli intelligence agency of Mossad, Al Saud and Wahabis planned the assassination of Gen Soleimani.

About the Majlis session, Hassanbeigi said the IRGC security forces and Ministry of Intelligence officials were also present to review different aspects of the martyrdom of Gen Soleimani, the IRGC's Qods Force Commander.

US President Donald Trump did commit such a crime in order to change the US public opinion as he is near to impeachment trial, the lawmaker added.

Gen Soleimani as an iron fort stood against the US which has always been after dominating the Arab countries including Syria and Iraq to loot their oil, he noted.

The lawmaker further said the Foreign Ministry is charged with following up the case through international organizations.

Also, the parliamentarian censured the US for releasing false movies about the IRGC Qods force activities.

As he said, martyrdom of Gen Soleimani was a terrorist act which indicated the US inability as it committed such a crime by contravening the international laws.

In related development, President Hassan Rouhani called on Gen Soleimani's family on Saturday morning.

During his visit, Rouhani said Gen Soleimani's services will surely remain eternal in Iran's history, stressing that Iran is entitled to take revenge, and will do it.

Following the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared three days of mourning.

