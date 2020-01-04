Hakim deplores US state terrorism against General Soleimani

He urged the Iraqi government to take necessary measures for fighting such aggression.

According to Iraqi media, Hakim in a statement warned against consequences of assassinating General Soleimani and acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

He noted that the two martyrs played important role in fighting terrorism and defeating ISIS and were pioneers of the international campaign against terrorism.

Hakim reiterated the fact that the recent attack will take the region into a dangerous situation.

He also urged Iraqis to stand by each other with unity.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish