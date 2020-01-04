EU urges Iran, US to exercise self-restraint

"The current cycle of violence in Iraq must be stopped before it spirals out of control," the statement reads.

"The EU calls on all the actors involved and on those partners who can have an influence to exercise maximum restraint and show responsibility in this crucial moment," it added.

"Furthermore, the ongoing escalation threatens the whole region, which has suffered immensely and whose populations deserve life in peace, Borrell Fontelles reiterated .

"The EU stands ready to continue its engagement with all sides in order to contribute to defusing tensions and reverse the dynamics of the conflict."

Earlier, Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said "An extremely dangerous escalation in the #MiddleEast."

"Hope that those who still believe in wisdom and rationality will prevail, that some of the diplomatic achievements of the past will be preserved, and that a major scale confrontation will be avoided," she added.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that Lieutenant General Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted on Friday morning.

Following martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared three days of mourning.

He also appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as the successor of Lieutenant General Soleimani as the Commander of the IRGC Qods Force.

