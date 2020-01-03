Zarif: Americans committed miscalculation in martyring Gen Soleimani

In a live televised speech on Friday night, he hailed characteristics of General Soleimani as commander of Quds Force as well as commander of the region's Islamic resistance.

Since regional reactionary leaders and Zionist regime's terrorist policies have been neutralized by Soleimani's vigilance, they have had deep malice towards him, he said.

The US act can be surveyed from various angles. First it broke Iraq's sovereignty. The Americans martyred not only Soleimani but also General Abu Mahdi and this means violating the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty to martyr several Iraqi heroes, which drew anger of the Iraqi people, he said.

The act was a cowardice terrorist act that they attacked their convoy in Baghdad airport, he said, noting that it is also a clear state terrorist attack.

The Americans martyred a top-ranking Iranian official and the country has the right to respond to it whenever and anyway it thinks fit, Zarif said.

Trump committed the crime for electoral purposes both for himself and Netayanhu and to get rid of pressure of impeachment, Zarif said.

"Today Swiss charge d'affaires was summoned to Foreign Ministry; once for conveying Iran's protest and another time for giving Iran's crushing response to the US rude message," he said.

Elsewhere in his talks, he said that the US committed a wrong act and is worried about its repercussions, Mike Pompeo has called several times to say they are not seeking tension; rather they are after diplomacy.

Zarif addressed the Americans saying that you sought tensions and nobody buys such gestures from the US. It seems that Americans will delete themselves from the region through their miscalculation.

Soleimani was a commander of peace and the one who fought for eliminating terrorism and extremism, he said.

